Agri scheme in Bal Thackeray's name in pipeline: Maha minister

Maharashtra Agriculture Minister Dada Bhuse said the Maha Vikas Aghadi government was planning a scheme for farmers, which will be named after late Shiv Sena supremo Bal Thackeray. At a pre-Kharif review meeting in Thane district on Thursday, the minister further said 2020 will be celebrated as the agricultural productivity year in the state.

In light of the conditions emerging out of the COVID- 19 pandemic, farmers must also take up organic farming along with traditional techniques of cultivation, he said. The agriculture department was delivering fresh produce from farmers directly to consumers during the COVID-19 lockdown, Bhuse said, directing the district authorities to similarly ensure supply of seeds and fertilisers to farmers.

The government was working on a special scheme for farmers, which will be named after Sena supremo Balasaheb Thackeray, he said. The minister directed the Thane district collector to review crop loans through nationalised banks and district banks and ensure that no ordinary farmer was deprived of the same.