Left Menu
Development News Edition

UP govt clears Rs 36 lakh bill footed by Rajasthan govt for return of students from Kota

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 22-05-2020 13:13 IST | Created: 22-05-2020 13:13 IST
UP govt clears Rs 36 lakh bill footed by Rajasthan govt for return of students from Kota

A day after the Congress-led Rajasthan government footed a bill of over Rs 36 lakh for facilitating the return of stranded students of Uttar Pradesh from Kota, the Yogi Adityanath government cleared the dues on Friday, an official said. Amid the controversy over Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi's offer to provide 1,000 buses to ferry migrant labourers in Uttar Pradesh, the Rajasthan government had on Thursday sent a bill of Rs 36.36 lakh for sending Kota students back home in Uttar Pradesh amid the lockdown.

"In mid-April, the Uttar Pradesh government had decided to bring students of UP stranded in Kota due to lockdown back home. Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC) buses were deployed for bringing them back, but the number of students there was more than our estimate and we needed additional buses," UPSRTC Managing Director Raj Shekhar said. "The buses of Rajasthan Roadways available in Kota were used for ferrying students till Agra and Mathura. The bill for the same was raised by the Rajasthan Roadways which has been cleared by the UPSRTC," he said.

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's media advisor Mritunjay Kumar had strongly condemned the demand of Rs 36 lakh, saying it only showed the "inhuman face" of the Rajasthan government. In April, thousands of students from Uttar Pradesh who were preparing for various competitive examinations in the coaching hub of Kota in Rajasthan were brought back to their homes in buses.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: NASA human spaceflight chief resigns; Monkey studies encouraging for coronavirus vaccine and more

OneNet first NZ cloud service provider to be awarded ISO27001 certification

Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

UK healthcare workers begin COVID-19 hydroxychloroquine trial

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Iran leader says Israel a 'cancerous tumor' to be destroyed

Irans supreme leader on Friday called Israel a cancerous tumor that will undoubtedly be uprooted and destroyed in an annual speech in support of the Palestinians, renewing threats against Irans Mideast enemy. Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Kh...

Maruti launches BS-VI compliant S-CNG variant of Super Carry mini-truck

Maruti Suzuki India MSI on Friday launched BS-VI compliant S-CNG variant of its small commercial vehicle Super Carry priced at Rs 5.07 lakh ex-showroom Delhi. The mini-truck is powered by a 4 cylinder S-CNG dual fuel engine and comes with a...

As big cats go hungry, Indonesia zoo considers 'worst-case' deer cull

A zoo in Indonesia may slaughter some of its animals to feed others, such as a Sumatran tiger and a Javan leopard, if it runs out of food in coming months after the coronavirus pandemic forced it to shut it doors. While its 850 animals are ...

Indonesia probes breach of data on more than 2 mln voters

Indonesias election commission is investigating the release of 2.3 million voters private information on a hacker website along with a threat to release of the data of about 200 million people, the agency said on Friday.The electoral data f...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020