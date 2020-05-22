Left Menu
Development News Edition

Barber shops, salons reopen in Kochi only for haircut

Barber shops and salons reopened in Kochi on Friday amid the COVID-19 lockdown, but are only allowed to offer hair cutting services to the people.

ANI | Kochi (Kerala) | Updated: 22-05-2020 13:46 IST | Created: 22-05-2020 13:46 IST
Barber shops, salons reopen in Kochi only for haircut
Barber shops and salons reopen in Kochi only for hair cut.. Image Credit: ANI

Barber shops and salons reopened in Kochi on Friday amid the COVID-19 lockdown, but are only allowed to offer hair cutting services to the people. Barbers said that their income is low as compared to what they earned before the lockdown was enforced in late March.

''After weeks of getting permission to open barber shops, it is not looking good. For the last two days, we did not meet with the income which we earned before lockdown. We want the government to change the working time at 9 pm instead of 7 pm. We earned around Rs 3,000 daily before lockdown. Now we are hardly getting Rs 1,500 daily," Reghu, a barber said. In addition, the state government on Thursday announced that the sale of liquor will start soon.

"Due to the lockdown, all the major revenue sources of the state have been affected. There was a huge fall in revenues. In this case, an attempt is being made to find a new source of income," the Chief Minister's Office had said in a statement. (ANI)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: NASA human spaceflight chief resigns; Monkey studies encouraging for coronavirus vaccine and more

OneNet first NZ cloud service provider to be awarded ISO27001 certification

Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

UK healthcare workers begin COVID-19 hydroxychloroquine trial

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Iran leader says Israel a 'cancerous tumor' to be destroyed

Irans supreme leader on Friday called Israel a cancerous tumor that will undoubtedly be uprooted and destroyed in an annual speech in support of the Palestinians, renewing threats against Irans Mideast enemy. Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Kh...

Maruti launches BS-VI compliant S-CNG variant of Super Carry mini-truck

Maruti Suzuki India MSI on Friday launched BS-VI compliant S-CNG variant of its small commercial vehicle Super Carry priced at Rs 5.07 lakh ex-showroom Delhi. The mini-truck is powered by a 4 cylinder S-CNG dual fuel engine and comes with a...

As big cats go hungry, Indonesia zoo considers 'worst-case' deer cull

A zoo in Indonesia may slaughter some of its animals to feed others, such as a Sumatran tiger and a Javan leopard, if it runs out of food in coming months after the coronavirus pandemic forced it to shut it doors. While its 850 animals are ...

Indonesia probes breach of data on more than 2 mln voters

Indonesias election commission is investigating the release of 2.3 million voters private information on a hacker website along with a threat to release of the data of about 200 million people, the agency said on Friday.The electoral data f...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020