Autos, cycle rickshaws can ply in Tamil Nadu from Saturday

Further relaxing the COVID-19 lockdown norms, the Tamil Nadu government on Friday allowed plying of autos and cycle rikshaws from May 23, with only one passenger on board.

ANI | Chennai (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 22-05-2020 14:43 IST | Created: 22-05-2020 14:43 IST
Representative image. . Image Credit: ANI

Further relaxing the COVID-19 lockdown norms, the Tamil Nadu government on Friday allowed plying of autos and cycle rikshaws from May 23, with only one passenger on board. The government has allowed the services of autos and cycle rikshaws from 7 am to 7 pm.

"The directive does not apply to Chennai and containment zones. Vehicles to be sanitised thrice a day, masks compulsory," said the state government. The latest order issued by the state government on May 17 on the extension of COVID-19 lockdown till May 31 has given no relaxations in 12 districts including Chennai.

No tourism activity is allowed in the Nilgiris, Kodaikanal and Yerkaud. Schools, colleges, training centres, research institutions and all educational institutions, will remain closed till May 31.

People are barred go to places of worship and all religious gatherings are prohibited. (ANI)

