Several women get together to celebrate 'Vat Savitri Puja' in Prayagraj

In an annual ritual, several women performed the 'Vat Savitri Puja' in Prayagraj on Thursday.

ANI | Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 22-05-2020 15:38 IST | Created: 22-05-2020 15:38 IST
Women performing rituals for the pooja in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh.. Image Credit: ANI

In an annual ritual, several women performed the 'Vat Savitri Puja' in Prayagraj on Thursday. "This puja is performed for the well being and long lives of the husbands. All the married women get ready and perform prayers in front of the vat (banyan) tree," Surbhi, one of the women carrying out the rituals, told ANI.

The festival is celebrated in several parts of the country. "The legend has it that thousands of years ago, a woman named Satyavati saved her husband, Satyavan's life from Yamraj (the God of death in Hindu religion) by praying to the said tree. Hence, we observe a fast for a day to pray for the long lives of our husband(s)," explained Neeta, another woman participating in the festivities.

Many eatables such as halwa (dessert made of flour and jaggery) and fruits are offered to the tree during the puja. (ANI)

