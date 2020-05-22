Left Menu
Transport service centres must be sanitized before opening on June 1

All providers of these services must sanitize or provide hygiene dispensers for the washing of hands for their clients when entering their premises.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 22-05-2020 17:28 IST | Created: 22-05-2020 17:28 IST
People should not be allowed to enter the premises of these services if they are not wearing a mask that covers the nose and mouth. Image Credit: Twitter(@MbalulaFikile)

Driving Licensing Testing Centres, registering authorities, vehicle testing stations and driving schools will resume their services with effect from 1 June.

Addressing the media on Friday during his visit to the Centurion Driving Licensing Testing Centre, Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula said the opening of these services is subject to hygiene, disinfection control, social distancing and sanitizing measures stipulated in the directions.

On the 20th of May, the Minister issued directions related to the commencement of services and extension for the validity period of learner's licence, driving license cards, license disks, professional driving permits and registration of motor vehicles.

"All driving licence testing centres, registering authorities, vehicle testing stations and driving schools must, prior to the commencement of their service on 1 June 2020, put in place procedures for the cleaning and disinfection of their premises," the Minister said.

People should not be allowed to enter the premises of these services if they are not wearing a mask that covers the nose and mouth.

"All learner's licenses, driving licenses, temporary driver's licences, motor vehicle license, temporary permits, roadworthy certificates and professional driving permits that expire during the period that commenced from 26 March 2020 up to and including 31 May 2020 are deemed to be valid and their validity period is further extended with 90 days from 1 June 2020," the Minister said.

Motor trade numbers licenses that expire during the period that commenced from 26 March 2020 up to including 31 May 2020, are deemed to be valid and are extended for a further grace period of six months from the date of publication of these directions.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

