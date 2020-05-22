Maha: 3 promise 23 migrants Shramik Spl seats, take cash; held

Three people were arrested in NaviMumbai on Friday for allegedly cheating migrants labourers bypromising them seats in the Shramik Special ferrying strandedpeople during the coronavirus-induced lockdown, police said The three, identified as Hassan Sayyed, hawkerRaghavendra Gupta and fruit-seller Irfan Mahigir, duped ninelabourers from Wadghar near here and 14 from Mandangad inRatnagiri, who had reached Panvel railway station on foot toboard a train leaving for Bihar on Friday, Inspector AjaykumarLandge of Panvel police station said

"They collected money from the 23 people and askedthem to wait as they made arrangements on the train. However,police managed to spot the 23 people and also ensured they gotseats on the train leaving for Bihar. A sum of Rs 3,000 wasseized from the three arrested accused," he added. PTI CORBNM BNM