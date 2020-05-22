Left Menu
Development News Edition

NCW seeks inquiry against doctor for sexually harassing female staff member in Faridabad

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-05-2020 18:15 IST | Created: 22-05-2020 18:15 IST
NCW seeks inquiry against doctor for sexually harassing female staff member in Faridabad

The NCW on Friday said it has sought an inquiry against a doctor who has been accused of sexually harassing a female staff member in a hospital in Faridabad

Taking suo motu cognisance of a post on Twitter wherein it stated that a woman submitted a sexual harassment complaint against a doctor based on an incident on April 19 in QRG Central Hospital, Faridabad.  "It is further alleged that other female staffs have similar complaints regarding the same doctor, however, no action has been taken by the hospital administration against thedoctor, instead the complainant was removed from her current profile and demoted," the NCW said in a statement

The commission said it is perturbed by the crime against the woman despite the enactment of the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013.  "Considering the gravity of the matter, the commission has written to Sangeeta Rai Gupta, Director of QRG Enterprises Ltd, whether the internal committee is inquiring into the complaint, and also asked what action has been taken against the accused if found guilty, and a detailed action taken report must be sent to the commission at an early date," the statement said.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: NASA human spaceflight chief resigns; Monkey studies encouraging for coronavirus vaccine and more

OneNet first NZ cloud service provider to be awarded ISO27001 certification

Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

UK healthcare workers begin COVID-19 hydroxychloroquine trial

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Children with COVID-19 may have lower infectivity than adults, UK scientists say

Children have milder COVID-19 symptoms than adults and the balance of evidence suggests they may also have lower susceptibility and infectivity than adults, scientists advising the British government have said. As Europe and the United Stat...

Bangladesh PM speaks to Mamata, enquires about damages caused by cyclone in West Bengal

Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Friday talked to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and enquired about the damages caused by extremely severe cyclone Amphan. The Prime Minister phoned the West Bengal Chief Minister at abo...

Governments must act to prevent rising GBV rates during COVID-19 crisis: UNDP

Governments across the world must act urgently to prevent and tackle the rising rates of violence against women and girls during the COVID-19 crisis by putting stronger measures in place such as designating shelters and hotlines as emergenc...

NCW takes cognizance of sexual harassment complaint against Faridabad hospital doctor

The National Commission for Women NCW has taken cognizance of sexual harassment complaints against a doctor at a Faridabad hospital and sought a detailed action taken report from the hospital administration. The NCW has come across a post o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020