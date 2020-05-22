Ravi S Prasad reviews effort of Department of Posts during Covid-19 crisis

Shri Ravi Shankar Prasad Minister of Communications, Law & Justice and Electronics and IT, reviewed the activities and effort of Department of Posts during Covid 19 crisis through Video Conferencing. Shri Sanjay Shamrao Dhotre Hon'ble Minister of State of Communications, Shri P. K. Bisoi Secretary, Posts, Ms Arundhaty Ghosh, DG, Postal Services and other senior officers also attended the VC at the Head Quarter. All the Chief Postmaster Generals attended through VC from respective Circle Headquarters.

2. The VC was conducted on the first "Make in India" VC Solution developed by C-DOT. As such, it was also the first successful trial run of the VC solution.

3. The highlights of the Covid efforts of India Post:

More than 2000 tonnes of medicines and medical equipment were booked and delivered to needy individuals and hospitals across the country.

Road Transport Network running more than 25000 Kms daily and carrying more than 75 tonnes of mails and parcels was introduced to strengthen the supply chain.

Around Rs.1500 Crore disbursed at the doorstep using Aadhar enabled Payment System (AePS) of India Post Payment Bank to around 85 lakh beneficiaries.75 lakh electronic money orders (EMO) payments made under various schemes of financial inclusion worth Rs.760 Crore.

Direct Benefit Transfers (DBT) payments worth Rs.1100 crore disbursed in beneficiary accounts.

Around 6 lakh food and ration packets were distributed to labourers, municipal workers etc. through self-contribution and in association with NGOs.

4. The CPMGs shared the activities undertaken as a dedicated team effort of postal staff. Different circles excelled in different activities like:

Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh pioneered in tie-ups with pharmaceutical and Medicine Company and providing a logistic solution.

Bihar Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh, Rajasthan, Punjab and Telangana have been leading states in financial inclusion.

Delhi, West Bengal and Maharashtra circles performed well in ensuring the gateway for North, North East and Southern states of the country.

Haryana, Karnataka, Kerala circles developed customised apps for receiving a service request from the public and fulfilment thereof.

5. Certain innovative models of service delivery and promoting regional specialities were also shared by the CPMGs such as:

Jammu & Kashmir has finalised delivery of Prasad of Mata Vaishno Devi Temple and Saffron from Kashmir across the country shortly.

Punjab is promoting booking and distribution of Indian medicines through post offices and also in association with CSCs.Bihar excelled in taking "Apka Bank Apke Dwar" with around 11.65 lakh disbursal worth Rs.147 crore.

6. Minister of Communication, sharing his vision for the Department, instructed the CPMGs and senior officers of India Post to work towards realizing the vision of Prime Minister for an Aatma Nirbhar Bharat. He spelt out the following priority areas in the post-Covid situation for the Department.

Provide logistics support for Indian Systems of Medicines that include Ayurveda, Unani, Siddha etc. in different parts of the country.

"Dakiya" should become fist resource for collecting a database of migrants, their skill sets, the opening of their accounts and facilitate payments under MGNREGA and other Govt. Schemes.

India Post should prepare a strategic plan, dovetailing suggestions from the field, to become the flag bearer of an Indian Supply Chain through which telemedicine, agri-products, handicrafts, artisan products and other local specialities can be connected from producer to ultimate buyer eliminating the middleman.

He emphasised that experience gained from the distribution of medicines and essential items during Covid period has created this opportunity to scale-up the model.

The Minister also appreciated the good work of the postal employees and officers in their role as "Covid Warriors".Concluding the event, Minister made it clear that ordinary Indian has to be empowered with a vast network of Post Office and the power of technology i.e. digital inclusion supplemented by financial inclusion and strong physical supply chain.

(With Inputs from PIB)