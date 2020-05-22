Madras HC dismisses plea seeking permission to hold Ramzan prayers in mosques

The Madurai bench of Madras High Court on Friday dismissed a petition seeking permission to hold Ramzan prayers in mosques from 9 am to 11 pm on the occasion of Ramzan festival. A bench of Justices PN Prakash and Puzhalandi, while dismissing the petition, said that the Central or state government should give orders for religious worship.

The petition was filed by one Sakul Hameed seeking permission to hold Ramzan prayers in mosques from 9 am to 11 pm on the occasion of Ramzan festival. This comes as gathering at religious places is barred to maintain social distancing to prevent the spread of coronavirus in the country, which has been under lockdown for nearly two months now. (ANI)