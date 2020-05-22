Delegation of PoJK displaced persons, others meet J-K LG, thank him over new domicile rules

Delegations of PoJK displaced persons, Valmikis and Gorkhas met Lieutenant Governor Girish Chander Murmu on Friday and thanked him and the Government of India (GoI) over the "historic" new domicile rules issued by the Jammu and Kashmir administration. Pakistan occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK) displaced persons, Valmikis, women marrying outside communities, non-registered Kashmiri migrants, displaced people will soon get domicile under a new set of rules issued by the Jammu and Kashmir administration on Monday.

The administration notified Jammu and Kashmir grant of domicile certificate (procedure) rules, 2020, thereby formulating rules to prescribe the procedure for issuance of domicile certificate, which has been made the basic eligibility criteria for appointment to any post under the union territory following amendments in the Jammu and Kashmir Civil Services (decentralization). The delegations of PoJK displaced persons, J&K Gorkha Sabha and Valmikis, today called on Lieutenant Governor Girish Chandra Murmu here at the Raj Bhavan and thanked the Government of India and UT Administration for Domicile Law in J&K, an official spokesman said.

While interacting with the Lt Governor, the members of the delegations said that new domicile law has given due representation to those who previously were kept outside the sphere of the constitutional safeguards. A delegation of POJK Displaced Persons headed by Dr Narinder Singh Raina apprised the Lt Governor about their welfare issues including the constitution of Welfare Board for POJK Refugees.

Singh said "it is a historic decision. It will pave the way for the end of injustice and will ensure the equal development of all". Another delegation of J&K Gorkha Sabha led by its President, Karuna Chhetri drew Lt Governor's attention towards various issues of their community and also demanded preference and reservation in Government Jobs for the people of the Gorkha Community.

"We were living unwanted citizens of Jammu and Kashmir without rights for several decades. Justice has been done", Karuna said. The members of Valmiki Samaj delegation apprised the Lt Governor about various welfare issues of their community. They demanded preferences in Government Jobs to people belonging to Valmiki Community, on which, the Lt Governor said that a Commission has been established to look into such matters.

The Lt Governor observed that the development of every section of the society is a key in the development of any region and the Government is making every possible effort to meet the development aspirations of people of all communities of J&K. He also assured the delegations to review all their genuine issues and demands so that effective measures could be taken for their welfare in right earnest.