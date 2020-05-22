Left Menu
40 more test COVID-19 positive in J-K, total cases now 1,489

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 22-05-2020 20:21 IST | Created: 22-05-2020 20:21 IST
Jammu and Kashmir on Friday recorded 40 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the total number of infected to 1,489, officials said. Thirty-three of the fresh cases are from the Kashmir Valley, while the rest from Jammu region.

The number of active cases in the union territory stands at 749 and fatalities at 20. Kashmir has 603 active cases and Jammu 146, they said, adding that a total of 720 patients in the UT have recovered.

