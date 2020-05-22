Left Menu
COVID-19: Gurgaon reports one more death; 37 new cases take Haryana tally to 1,067

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 22-05-2020 20:25 IST | Created: 22-05-2020 20:25 IST
A COVID-positive patient died in Gurgaon on Friday, taking the number of fatalities in Haryana to 16 as 37 new coronavirus cases surfaced in the state, officials said here. The total number of cases reported in the state has reached 1,067, a Health Department bulletin said.

Of the fresh cases, 11 were reported in Gurgaon, 10 in Mahendragarh, four in Faridabad, five in Kurukshetra, two each in Karnal and Rewari, and one case each was detected in Sonipat, Rohtak and Sirsa districts, it said. This was the second death due to COVID-19 reported in the Gurgaon in two days. The district has 250 coronavirus cases, 116 of which are active.

Faridabad has recorded six deaths due to coronavirus so far – the highest for any district in Haryana. There are 345 active cases in the state, while 706 patients have recovered, the bulletin stated.

Haryana has a recovery rate of 66.17 per cent and a fatality rate at 1.50 per cent, while number of tests per million being conducted is 3,594, it added..

