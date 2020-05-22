Left Menu
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-05-2020 20:25 IST | Created: 22-05-2020 20:25 IST
Delhi police helping migrant labourers book train tickets online

With migrant workers facing trouble to book tickets online amid the ongoing lockdown, the Delhi Police has stepped in and 38 labourers were sent to their native places through "Shramik Special" trains with help from the police, officials said on Friday. Since the nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus came into effect on March 25, migrant labourers across the country have been facing difficulties and several of them have chosen to undertake arduous journeys on foot in a desperate attempt to reach their native places.

In view of the problems being faced by the migrant workers, the personnel of the Amar Colony police station in southeast Delhi have come forward to help them with booking train tickets online. The police said a total of 92 migrant labourers were convinced to stay put at their homes in Sriniwaspuri last week till arrangements were made for their return by the government. The labourers, who had taken to the roads, were told about the "Shramik Special" trains being run by the railways, after which they returned back to their homes.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast) RP Meena said most of these labourers were illiterate and thus, could not book train tickets online. "To help them, the staff of the Amar Colony police station, along with COVID-19 volunteers, arranged computers and laptops for online ticket booking for labourers and on Thursday, 38 of them were sent to their native places through Shramik trains," he said.

The labourers were also provided transportation facility up to the New Delhi railway station by the police, he added..

