Passers-by loot mangoes worth thousands from street vendor in Delhi

A video of people looting mangoes worth Rs 20-30,000 in Shahdara's Jagatpuri area amid the COVID19-induced lockdown has surfaced on social media. In the video, passers-by can be seen pushing each other to pick up mangoes from unattended crates. Some of them filled their helmets and bags with mangoes, while others ran away with six to seven mangoes in their hands.

The incident took place after a heated argument broke out between a fruit seller and some rickshaw pullers on Thursday morning. Chhotu, the fruit seller, said he was standing under a tree when a group of rickshaw pullers asked him to leave.

"I left the spot but couldn't pick up all the baskets on the road," he said. A few minutes later, he saw people running away with the mangoes.

"We have been selling fruits for the past many years. Due to the lockdown, the situation is already difficult for us. Now we have lost the stock of Rs 20-30,000," Chhotu's younger brother Arif Khan said. The 43-year-old fruit seller lodged a complaint with the police, following which a case under relevant sections of the IPC has been registered.

Police said two suspects have been identified and further investigation is underway..