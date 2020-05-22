6 more test positive for COVID-19 in Pondy; tally now 23

6 more test positive for COVID-19 in Pondy; tally now 23PTI | Puducherry | Updated: 22-05-2020 21:56 IST | Created: 22-05-2020 21:56 IST
Six more COVID-19 cases were reported in Puducherry on Friday, pushing the tally of the number of active cases up to 23. Of the six, two were women, three were men and a nine-year-old boy.
One woman (43) had returned to Puducherry from Chennai and been admitted to the Indira Gandhi Government medical college hospital after she tested positive for the pandemic, Health Minister Malladi Krishna Rao told reporters. The other woman (46) was now in quarantine in Chennai after she tested positive for the infection. Although she is in Chennai she is enlisted as a patient in the number of cases of Puducherry region.
The boy's father, hailing from neighbouring Villianoor, is already an active case and has been taking treatment here since the last few days, director of Health and Family Welfare S Mohan Kumar told PTI The other three patients aged between 20 and 34 belong to the outskirts of Puducherry..
