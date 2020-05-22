Left Menu
Development News Edition

Air India repatriation flight from US lands at Delhi; 100 passengers deboard at Chandigarh

An Air India repatriation flight from US' John F. Kennedy (JFK) International Airport carrying 327 passengers and one infant landed in India on Friday morning. While 227 passengers deboarded in Delhi, the remaining 100 arrived here at Chandigarh International Airport.

ANI | Chandigarh | Updated: 22-05-2020 22:26 IST | Created: 22-05-2020 22:26 IST
Air India repatriation flight from US lands at Delhi; 100 passengers deboard at Chandigarh
Passengers from the Air India repatriation flight at Chandigarh International Airport. . Image Credit: ANI

An Air India repatriation flight from US' John F. Kennedy (JFK) International Airport carrying 327 passengers and one infant landed in India on Friday morning. While 227 passengers deboarded in Delhi, the remaining 100 arrived here at Chandigarh International Airport. All the passengers were screened by a team of 10 doctors of Punjab Health Department. Thereafter they were received by respective state government representatives at the airport such as Haryana, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh and Chandigarh.

One of the passengers while speaking to ANI said: "I was stuck in US for three months. I am very happy to return to India and very thankful to Air India, they treated us very well. Here, at the airport, Punjab authorities explained to us that we have to put ourselves in quarantine for 14 days." All the necessary arrangements were made by Chandigarh International Airport as per the government guidelines for COVID-19. The passengers were briefed to download the Aarogya Setu app on their mobiles and follow the norms prescribed by the Airport Authority to maintain social distancing.

Speaking about the arrival of the flight under the Vande Bharat Mission, Chandigarh Airport CEO Ajay Kumar said, "We were informed 10 days earlier about this flight, so our airport was fully prepared to welcome it. A total of 100 passengers arrived today by the Air India flight. They were all screened properly and briefed by the state health department about quarantine and other precautions." (ANI)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 980: Fight among Supernovas of Worst Generation, title revealed

Science News Roundup: NASA human spaceflight chief resigns; Monkey studies encouraging for coronavirus vaccine and more

Have Song Hye-Kyo & Hyun Bin reconciled their relationship? Know the truth behind it

OneNet first NZ cloud service provider to be awarded ISO27001 certification

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Italian refs hoping for more respect when Serie A returns

The head of the Italian Referees Association AIA hopes match officials will be treated with greater respect if and when Serie A returns following the coronavirus stoppage. I hope this virus will teach us to change our attitudes and have a b...

Sudanese media say 57 killed in fiery head-on vehicle crash

A fiery head-on collision in Sudan between a truck carrying passengers and a tractor-trailer killed 57 people and left more than 20 injured on a highway in the countrys Darfur region, state-run media reported on Friday. A police statement s...

Lockdown cannot go on indefinitely, has served its purpose: Niti Aayog member

The government on Friday said the lockdown, which is about to complete two months, cannot go on indefinitely and it has achieved its purpose by giving the nation enough time to ramp up the health infrastructure and raise awareness about the...

Punjab announces stimulus package for real estate sector

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Friday announced relief measures for the real estate sector amid COVID-19 pandemic including a six-month extension in the permissible period of construction of plotsprojects for all allottees...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020