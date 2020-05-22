2 injured in AC unit blast at hospital in Jalandhar

2 injured in AC unit blast at hospital in JalandharPTI | Jalandhar | Updated: 22-05-2020 22:32 IST | Created: 22-05-2020 22:32 IST
Two technicians were severely injured in a blast in the air conditioning unit of a hospital here on Friday, police said
The technicians were doing repair work when the blast occurred at 6:45 pm in the Armaan Hospital, Jalandhar Police Commissioner Gurpreet Singh Bhullar said in a statement
The injured men, identified as Sanket Singh and Naresh Kumar, were admitted at Armann hospital after the incident, the commissioner said.
- READ MORE ON:
- Armaan Hospital
- Jalandhar