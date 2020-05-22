5 residents of Gautam Buddha Nagar district test COVID-19 positive

As many as five people in Gautam Buddha Nagar district have tested positive of coronavirus on Friday. "With five new COVID-19 cases, the total number of cases in the district has mounted to 307, including 88 active cases, 214 recovered and five deaths," read a health bulletin issued by the district administration.

Giving a break-up of the five COVID-19 cases, it read, "One person who has tested COVID-19 positive is a 41-year-old male resident of Gijhod Sector 53 Noida. The others are -- a 21-year-old female resident of Gijhod Sector 53 Noida, a 23-year-male resident of Gaur City-II Greater Noida, a 23-year-old male resident of Sector 4 Greater Noida, and a 36-year-old male resident of Sector 4 Greater Noida." The bulleting also said that five people were discharged on Friday and among them was an 80-year-old female. (ANI)