Left Menu
Development News Edition

Lockdown cannot go on indefinitely, has served its purpose: Niti Aayog member

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-05-2020 23:42 IST | Created: 22-05-2020 23:42 IST
Lockdown cannot go on indefinitely, has served its purpose: Niti Aayog member

The government on Friday said the lockdown, which is about to complete two months, cannot go on indefinitely and it has achieved its purpose by giving the nation enough time to ramp up the health infrastructure and raise awareness about the coronavirus pandemic. Responding to a question on whether relaxations allowed in the fourth phase of the lockdown, which includes partial resumption of domestic flight services, would hurtle India back to square one in its fight against COVID-19, chairman of Empowered Group One and Niti Aayog member V K Paul said the lockdown was a special effort, meant for a purpose, and it cannot continue for an indefinite time.

The government has formed 11 empowered groups to suggest measures to ramp up healthcare, put the economy back on track and reduce misery of people once the lockdown is lifted. The government imposed a lockdown on March 25 and it is currently in its fourth phase.

Paul said a large number of deaths were averted due to lockdown, which put a brake on the spread of the virus. "It cannot continue for an unlimited time and life has to return to normal as livelihoods have been affected," he said, stressing it's important to exhibit a behaviour that creates difficulties for the virus. "Now we know what can save us, we need to be vigilant and respond accordingly," he added.

Asked whether there has been any study to get a prediction on how many more may get infected or die in the coming days, Paul said real COVID-19 virus growth trajectory "depends on mathematics of the spread of infection and also on the behaviour of community and society". "How we respond cannot be put into a model or equation, we can only make some guesses. Hence it is difficult to predict," he said.

Paul said the virus has a nature of spreading exponentially. But after April 3 there was a steep decline and the case growth per cent dropped to 5.5 by May 13 from 15-22 per cent earlier as the lockdown stopped the speed of increase of cases, he said, adding the doubling time of the cases has now improved significantly to 13.3 days from 3.4 days before lockdown.

Paul, however, cautioned against relaxing the lockdown, and said, "If we relax, virus will spread." "The confinement of COVID-19 to certain areas has been due to the actions taken during lockdown. It prepared us for future," he said, referring to the ramping up of the health infrastructure. As many as 1,093 dedicated COVID facilities and around 1,85, 306 beds have been prepared for treatment of COVID-19 patients. Also 2,403 dedicated COVID-19 health centres with oxygen facilities having a capacity 1,38,652 isolation beds have been readied, he said.

Also Aarogya Setu is an unequalled weapon against the disease, Paul said. "The time the nation got for preparedness due to lockdown has been utilized very well, we can now say with confidence that we will be able to face the challenge and surmount it," he said." he said.

TRENDING

Have Song Hye-Kyo & Hyun Bin reconciled their relationship? Know the truth behind it

One Piece Chapter 980: Fight among Supernovas of Worst Generation, title revealed

Inflation outlook highly uncertain; elevated level of inflation in pulses worrisome, requires review of import duties: RBI Governor.

The Dragon Prince Season 4 cast revealed, Plot to pivot around region of Xaldia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

ICMR issues revised advisory on use of hydroxychloroquine

A revised government advisory on Friday recommended use of hydroxychloroquine as a preventive medication for asymptomatic healthcare workers working in non-COVID-19 hospitals, frontline staff on surveillance duty in containment zones and pa...

SC issues guidelines concerning Lawyers Chamber Blocks

In view of coronavirus outbreak and the countrywide lockdown which is in the fourth phase with some relaxations, the Supreme Court has issued a circular which said that all Lawyers Chamber Blocks in the SCs premises will be open for entry ...

US regulators approve new type of contraceptive gel

US regulators on Friday approved a birth control gel that works in a new way to prevent pregnancy. Phexxi pronounced FECK-see comes in an applicator that women insert before intercourse. The gel made by San Diego-based Evofem Biosciences ...

Team Secret advance to grand final at OGA Dota PIT event

Team Secret remained undefeated on Friday and advanced to the grand final at the OGA Dota PIT 2020 Online event for Europe and the Commonwealth of Independent States. Team Secret recorded their second straight sweep to gain entry into Satur...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020