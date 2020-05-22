Bombay HC dismisses parole plea of former DU professor G N Saibaba
ANI | Nagpur (Maharashtra) | Updated: 22-05-2020 23:56 IST | Created: 22-05-2020 23:56 IST
The Nagpur Bench of Bombay High Court on Friday dismissed parole application of former Delhi University professor G N Saibaba seeking to be released on parole on grounds of ill-health and also to visit his mother, who is suffering from cancer, in Hyderabad.
However, Saibaba can apply afresh after the lockdown is over and the area is declared free from containment zone, the court said.
In 2017, Saibaba was awarded life imprisonment along with five others for his alleged links with Maoists under the Unlawful Prevention of Atrocities Act (UAPA), by a court in Maharashtra. (ANI)
