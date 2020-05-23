Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pune dog lovers rescue pets abandoned due to coronavirus fears

PTI | Pune | Updated: 23-05-2020 10:06 IST | Created: 23-05-2020 10:06 IST
Pune dog lovers rescue pets abandoned due to coronavirus fears

Dog lovers in Maharashtra's Pune city have come to the rescue of pets, especially dogs of foreign breeds, who have been abandoned by their owners over misplaced fears of contracting coronavirus infection from them. Over 50 volunteers from Animal Adoption and Rescue Team (AART) have been patrolling the streets of Pune, looking to rescue abandoned pets and feeding strays during the COVID- 19 lockdown.

"Since the lockdown was imposed, we have seen a rise in cases of dog owners abandoning their pets, especially those of imported breeds such as Dobermans, Labradors and German Shepherds," said Ajay Pujar, one of the volunteers of the NGO. The organisation had so far rescued over 40 such dogs from different parts of the city and sent them to shelter homes in the outskirts of Pune, he said.

Many dog owners were abandoning their pets over misplaced fears and misconceptions that coronavirus infection was transmitted from animals, he said. "Another reason for this phenomenon is that several pet owners, including students, have left the city because of the pandemic, leaving the animals behind," he added.

After the lockdown was imposed, the organisation had received a call from a housing society, where some students had returned to their hometowns, leaving their two dogs locked in their flat. "We rescued the dogs who were left behind without any food or means to survive," he said.

Abandoning pets had become a common phenomenon during the health crisis, said Vineeta Tandon, who heads the organisation. "As abandoning pets is a crime, dog owners don't call shelter homes directly and instead leave these canines tied to gates of dog shelters or abandon them in areas where they know strays are fed regularly," she said.

The health ministry has clarified that coronavirus cannot be transmitted from dogs and cats to humans, said Tandon, who runs a shelter home in Kharadi area. The organisation has so far rescued dogs of 23 foreign breeds since the lockdown, she added.

TRENDING

Have Song Hye-Kyo & Hyun Bin reconciled their relationship? Know the truth behind it

One Piece Chapter 980: Fight among Supernovas of Worst Generation, title revealed

The Dragon Prince Season 4 cast revealed, Plot to pivot around region of Xaldia

Inflation outlook highly uncertain; elevated level of inflation in pulses worrisome, requires review of import duties: RBI Governor.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

U.S. discussed conducting its first nuclear test in decades - Washington Post

The Trump administration discussed last week whether to conduct its first nuclear test explosion since 1992, the Washington Post reported late on Friday, citing a senior official and two former officials familiar with the matter. The topic ...

Migrant workers depart for Rajasthan from Andhra's Anantapuram in Shramik train

Migrant workers from Rajasthan, stuck in Anantapuram district of Andhra Pradesh, were sent to their native state in a Shramik special train. The train is bound for Nagaur.District Rural Development Agency DRDA Project Director Narsimha Redd...

Trump administration blacklists dozens of Chinese entities over human rights, military allegations

The Trump administration has put new restrictions on two sets of Chinese entities--targeting one group which is pursuing military technology and another which is aiding Beijings crackdown on Chinas Muslim minority groups. On Friday, the Com...

Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 638 to 177,850 - RKI

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 638 to 177,850, data from the Robert Koch Institute RKI for infectious diseases showed on Saturday.The reported death toll rose by 42 to 8,216, the tally showed....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020