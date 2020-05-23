Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mercury shows upward trend in Jammu, city records high of 41.5 deg C on Friday

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 23-05-2020 13:13 IST | Created: 23-05-2020 13:13 IST
Mercury shows upward trend in Jammu, city records high of 41.5 deg C on Friday

The mercury in Jammu city has been showing an upward trend with the minimum temperature on Saturday shooting up by 5.1 degrees to the season's high of 27.1 degrees Celsius – which is over two notches above normal, a weather department official said

The winter capital of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday registered a high of 41.5 degrees Celsius against the normal 38.3 degrees Celsius for this time of the year. The city had recorded a maximum of 34.9 degrees Celsius on Wednesday followed by 37 degrees Celsius on Thursday, much to the discomfort of the locals

Likewise, the minimum temperature in the city was 19.2 degrees Celsius on Wednesday against the season's average of 24.1 degrees Celsius. It increased to 20 degrees Celsius on Thursday, 22.2 degrees Celsius on Friday and 27.1 degrees Celsius on Saturday, the official said. He said Kathua district was the second hottest recorded place in Jammu division with a high of 40.2 degrees Celsius and a low of 25.2 degrees Celsius, while Katra, the the base camp for Vaishno Devi pilgrims in Reasi district, recorded a maximum of 38 degrees Celsius and a minimum of 24 degrees Celsius.

TRENDING

Have Song Hye-Kyo & Hyun Bin reconciled their relationship? Know the truth behind it

One Piece Chapter 980: Fight among Supernovas of Worst Generation, title revealed

The Dragon Prince Season 4 cast revealed, Plot to pivot around region of Xaldia

Inflation outlook highly uncertain; elevated level of inflation in pulses worrisome, requires review of import duties: RBI Governor.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

No incident of Sunderbans tigers straying into human habitat during cyclone Amphan: Official

The fencing that separates the Sunderbans Tiger Reserve from the human habitation was damaged in at least three places as cyclone Amphan has ravaged West Bengal but there was no incident of big cats straying into localities, a top forest de...

Number of Covid infections surpasses 300 in Karachi jail

Despite jail authorities speaking of taking adequate measures to curb the spread of the coronavirus, the total number of virus-infected inmates at Karachi Central Jail has soared past 300, sources at the prison total The Express Tribune on ...

Britain divided over reopening schools as virus rules ease

David Waugh is putting down barrier tape and spraying yellow lines on the ground outside the main door of his school near Manchester. Waugh, who oversees five schools in northwestern England, already has painted yellow arrows to ensure that...

Raj govt to run free buses to to Uttarakhand for ash immersion by families

The Rajasthan government will run free buses to Haridwar and other places in Uttarakhand to facilitate travel of families for ash immersion of their loved ones, officials saidDue to the coronavirus-induced lockdown, many grieving families w...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020