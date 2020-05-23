Left Menu
Development News Edition

VHP delegation meets Haryana CM over 'anti-Hindu activities in Mewat'

A high-level delegation of Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) along with various social and religious organisations of Haryana, led by VHP central Joint General Secretary, Surendra Jain, met Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Friday in connection with the "anti-national and anti-Hindu activities in Mewat."

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-05-2020 14:52 IST | Created: 23-05-2020 14:52 IST
VHP delegation meets Haryana CM over 'anti-Hindu activities in Mewat'
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

A high-level delegation of Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) along with various social and religious organisations of Haryana, led by VHP central Joint General Secretary, Surendra Jain, met Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Friday in connection with the "anti-national and anti-Hindu activities in Mewat." The delegation apprised Khattar of the report of the high-level inquiry committee and its conclusions and recommendations, read a statement.

Apart from that, some new facts that had emerged were also given to him. He was also informed about the "facts of the temples which were occupied and converted into mosques," the statement added. Surendra Jain said that the report only described 50 villages, where the population of Hindus "reduced to zero."

But, when a detailed survey was conducted, it came to light that "103 villages have become completely devoid of Hindus and there are over 82 villages where only less than five families of Hindus are left," he added. The VHP's Joint General Secretary also said that Khattar listened to all the facts carefully and assured to take immediate action. (ANI)

TRENDING

Have Song Hye-Kyo & Hyun Bin reconciled their relationship? Know the truth behind it

One Piece Chapter 980: Fight among Supernovas of Worst Generation, title revealed

The Dragon Prince Season 4 cast revealed, Plot to pivot around region of Xaldia

Inflation outlook highly uncertain; elevated level of inflation in pulses worrisome, requires review of import duties: RBI Governor.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Iran to reopen religious, cultural sites - president

Iran on Saturday moved to open businesses, religious and cultural sites as it eased restrictions imposed to contain the coronavirus pandemic.Museums and historical sites are to reopen on Sunday to coincide with the Eid el-Fitr celebrations ...

Mayawati slams Congress, says displaying plight of migrants is "drama"

Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati on Saturday again lashed out at Congress for not doing enough to help the migrant labourers during coronavirus lockdown, saying, the videos shared by the party displaying the plight of migrants is more of ...

Chancellor Angela Merkel defends Germany's coronavirus restrictions

German Chancellor Angela Merkel is defending her countrys coronavirus restrictions and calling on her compatriots to keep respecting social distancing rules. Germany started loosening its lockdown restrictions on April 20 and since then has...

Austria, Netherlands and Denmark pitch counterproposal for European coronavirus recovery fund

Austria, the Netherlands, Denmark, and Sweden have put forward a counterproposal for a European coronavirus recovery fund with a two-year time limit and a concentration on loans. The Austria Press Agency reported that the countries issued t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020