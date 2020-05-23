Left Menu
Development News Edition

Returnees failing to undergo quarantine will be jailed: Manipur CM

PTI | Imphal | Updated: 23-05-2020 15:04 IST | Created: 23-05-2020 14:53 IST
Returnees failing to undergo quarantine will be jailed: Manipur CM
Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh (file pic) Image Credit: ANI

Migrants returning to Manipur from various parts of the country and abroad who fail to undergo mandatory quarantine will be arrested and put in jail, Chief Minister N Biren Singh said, as the northeastern state logged over two dozen COVID-19 cases in a little over a month of being declared coronavirus-free. The chief minister said those found violating the COVID-19 protocol will be prosecuted under the National Disaster Management Act, 2005.

"This is a very serious issue. Returnees flouting the protocol will be arrested and put in jail," Singh told reporters on Friday. He said the returnees testing negative for novel coronavirus will be allowed to be home quarantined.

"Our primary task is to prevent community spread of the disease," the chief minister said. However, those facing inconvenience during home quarantine will be accommodated at community quarantine centers, he said.

Urging people not to panic over the recent rise in the number of active cases to 25, Singh said his government is fully prepared to handle the situation. He said 200-300 samples are being tested every day at laboratories in state-run Regional Institute of Medical Sciences, Imphal (RIMS) and Jawaharlal Nehru Institute of Medical Sciences (JNIMS), Imphal, hospitals and 700-800 samples are being collected daily.

Manipur was declared COVID-19 free on April 19 by Biren Singh himself after two earlier positive patients recovered following treatment in hospitals. However, with the nationwide lockdown being extended continuously ever since it was imposed on March 25, several stranded Manipuris, including students, working professional and those who went for medical treatments, battling financial hardship during the shutdown, made a passionate appeal to the state government to allow them to come home.

Accordingly, to facilitate the movement and assist those stranded passengers financially and obtain e-passes, the state government set up a web portal tengbang.in. The state government successfully brought the first batch of stranded Manipuris numbering 87 from Guwahati by bus on May 2 via NH 2 which passes through Nagaland.

While the first specially arranged Shramik special train reached the state on May 13 from Chennai which brought 1140 passengers. The state, after three weeks of being COVID-19 free, saw the emergence of a new coronavirus case after a 33-year-old Mumbai returnee, who had come back in a hired vehicle on May 13, and was quarantined at Khabeisoi area in Imphal East district, tested positive.

He had gone to Mumbai for the treatment of his father suffering from cancer. His mother during their stay at Mumbai had died due to the deadly virus. The active case began to rise from zero to four within a span of 48 hours with one particular 22-year-old woman, a Chennai returnee, who was quarantined at a community center in Churachandpur district testing positive on May 16.

On May 19, a mother-daughter duo who had returned from Delhi via road with 20 co-passengers had also tested positive. They had gone to the national capital for eye operation at AIIMS and stayed at a rental place at Kotla Mubarakpur in the national capital. However, the highest single number hike of positive cases was reported on May 20 when 16 people, six males, and ten females, quarantined at different places of Churachandpur district tested positive.

Of the 16, fourteen were part of the stranded passengers brought from Chennai and the other two had recently returned from Guwahati and Delhi in private. Among the Chennai returnees found infected, included is a mother and her 23 days old infant son. As per the latest count, Manipur has logged a total of 27 coronavirus cases out of which two have recovered.

Ever since the evacuation of stranded Manipuris by Shramik trains began from May 10 last, at least eight trains ferrying more than 6000 stranded state natives have arrived from Punjab, Bengaluru, Gujarat, Hyderabad, Uttarakhand to Jiribam Railway Station, the only station of the state and a major entry point to the landlocked state. On the other hand, around 2000 stuck Manipuris have entered through another major entry point at Mao Gate bordering Nagaland on their own by hiring private vehicles.

So far more than 40,000 have registered themselves with tengbang.in the portal for return to the state.

TRENDING

Have Song Hye-Kyo & Hyun Bin reconciled their relationship? Know the truth behind it

One Piece Chapter 980: Fight among Supernovas of Worst Generation, title revealed

The Dragon Prince Season 4 cast revealed, Plot to pivot around region of Xaldia

Inflation outlook highly uncertain; elevated level of inflation in pulses worrisome, requires review of import duties: RBI Governor.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Iran to reopen religious, cultural sites - president

Iran on Saturday moved to open businesses, religious and cultural sites as it eased restrictions imposed to contain the coronavirus pandemic.Museums and historical sites are to reopen on Sunday to coincide with the Eid el-Fitr celebrations ...

Mayawati slams Congress, says displaying plight of migrants is "drama"

Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati on Saturday again lashed out at Congress for not doing enough to help the migrant labourers during coronavirus lockdown, saying, the videos shared by the party displaying the plight of migrants is more of ...

Chancellor Angela Merkel defends Germany's coronavirus restrictions

German Chancellor Angela Merkel is defending her countrys coronavirus restrictions and calling on her compatriots to keep respecting social distancing rules. Germany started loosening its lockdown restrictions on April 20 and since then has...

Austria, Netherlands and Denmark pitch counterproposal for European coronavirus recovery fund

Austria, the Netherlands, Denmark, and Sweden have put forward a counterproposal for a European coronavirus recovery fund with a two-year time limit and a concentration on loans. The Austria Press Agency reported that the countries issued t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020