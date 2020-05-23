Mortar shell defused near LoC in J&K's Rajouri

Mortar shell defused near LoC in J&K's RajouriPTI | Jammu | Updated: 23-05-2020 17:09 IST | Created: 23-05-2020 16:53 IST
A mortar shell, which had remained unexploded during Pakistani shelling, was detected in a farm near the Line of Control (LoC) in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, officials said
The rusted shell was unearthed when a farmer was busy plowing his field with a tractor at Darshan Nagar locality of Nowshera sector, the officials said
They said the Army's bomb disposal squad rushed to the spot and safely defused the mortar shell, averting a major tragedy.
