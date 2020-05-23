Two vital bridges dedicated to nation in Arunachal Pradesh

Two vital bridges constructed by Border Roads Organisation (BRO) which will help in the faster movement of people and armed forces to the Indo-China border were on Saturday dedicated to the nation. The 50-metre-long Tawang Chhu Bridge constructed over Tawang Chhu river in Tawang district and the 45-metre-long Sukha Bridge across Sukha Nallah in West Kameng district were dedicated to the nation by Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu.

"Both the bridges will allow faster movement of civilians and military towards the McMahon line," Khandu said. The chief minister lauded the BRO for securing the borders of the country and also providing employment and business opportunities to locals through their activities in constructing roads and bridges.

Khandu dismissed fears of the locals on the possibility of transmission of COVID-19 in Arunachal Pradesh through the personnel of the central paramilitary forces, Army and the BRO. The forces have their own standard operating procedures (SOPs) which are being followed strictly, the chief minister said.

Later in the day, the chief minister also inaugurated a police station at Jang, in presence of local MLA Tsering Tashi, the officials said..