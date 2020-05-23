Two Naxals killed in encounter with District Reserve Guard in Sukma

At around 12.30 hours today an exchange of fire took place between Sukma District Reserve Guard (DRG) and Naxals in Mankapal jungle of Gadiras area. Bodies of two Naxals have been recovered from the spot, said Inspector General, Bastar, P Sundarraj. The deceased cadres were identified as Gundadhur, LGS commander of Malangir Area Committee (AC) and Aytu, Gunman of Divisional Committee Member (DVCM) Vinod.

The whole operation took place following an intelligence input. (ANI)