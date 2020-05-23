Left Menu
Development News Edition

24-year-old dupes IAF officer of Rs 75,000 on e-commerce website

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-05-2020 20:01 IST | Created: 23-05-2020 19:57 IST
24-year-old dupes IAF officer of Rs 75,000 on e-commerce website
The Air Force officer told police that the accused reached out to him on an e-commerce website posing as CISF constable Sahil. Image Credit: Pixabay

An Indian Air Force officer has been duped of Rs 75,000 by a 24-year-old who posed as a CISF constable and promised to buy old furniture from him on an e-commerce website, police said on Saturday. The accused, Ajruddin, a resident of Mewat district of Haryana, has been arrested. The Air Force officer told police that the accused reached out to him on an e-commerce website posing as CISF constable Sahil. He agreed to buy the furniture but expressed inability to make the payment or collect the item in person as he was in a remote area of Rajasthan.

Ajruddin said he could make the payment online, through UPI, a police official said. "The complainant (IAF officer) gave the number of his sister-in-law. The accused sent a UPI link for payment, but instead of money being credited, it was debited from her account on multiple occasions," Anyesh Roy, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Cyber), said.

Police took the help of technical experts to investigate the case and arrested Ajruddin and his associates from near Nuh bus stop in Mewat earlier this week, the DCP said. Ajruddin told police he and his associates would create fake IDs of the army and paramilitary personnel on e-commerce platforms after downloading their photographs from their social media profiles and would dupe people on e-commerce websites.

The DCP said the UPI link generated by them was not meant for crediting money but for debiting money for their potential victims' bank accounts. Police said the accused would keep debiting money from bank accounts on one of the other pretexts, adding efforts are on to arrest other members of the gang.

TRENDING

Have Song Hye-Kyo & Hyun Bin reconciled their relationship? Know the truth behind it

One Piece Chapter 980: Fight among Supernovas of Worst Generation, title revealed

Money Heist Season 5 confirmed, Who is going to die in the upcoming season?

The Dragon Prince Season 4 cast revealed, Plot to pivot around region of Xaldia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-World Cup winner Goetze to leave Dortmund at end of season

German World Cup-winning midfielder Mario Goetze will leave Borussia Dortmund at the end of the season, the clubs sports director Michael Zorc said on Saturday. Speaking to Sky television before the game at VfL Wolfsburg, Zorc confirmed tha...

6 new COVID-19 cases in CRPF

Six more cases of coronavirus have been reported among Central Reserve Police Force CRPF personnel, taking the COVID-19 count in the force to 350. 6 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Central Reserve Police Force today, taking the ...

Riteish Deshmukh dances to the tune of 'Dil Mein Baji Guitar' in new TikTok video

Keeping his fans well entertained, actor Riteish Deshmukh on Saturday shared yet another TikTok video featuring himself. The Baaghi 3 actor took to Instagram to post the video in which he is seen dancing to the tune of his famous song Dil m...

GoAir to open ticket bookings for May 25-31 after clarity from state govts

Low-cost airline GoAir on Saturday said that it will open its site for ticket bookings for the period May 25-31 after getting clarity from states governments with regard to acceptance of flights. The airline said it does not wish to inconve...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020