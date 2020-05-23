Delhi swelters under heat wave; mercury soars to 46 deg C

The national capital sweltered under the hottest day of the season on Saturday, with the mercury crossing the 46 degrees Celsius-mark, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. A severe heat wave is likely to prevail in the city over the next three to four days due to hot and dry northwesterly winds blowing across northwest India, the weatherman said.

The Safdarjung Observatory, which provides representative figures for the city, recorded a high of 44.7 degrees Celsius, which was five notches more than normal. The weather stations at Palam, Lodhi Road and Ayanagar recorded their respective maximums at 45.6 degrees Celsius, 44.4 degrees Celsius and 46.2 degrees Celsius. Kuldeep Srivastava, the head of the regional forecasting center of the IMD, said some respite from the stifling heat is expected on May 28 due to a fresh Western Disturbance and easterly winds at lower levels.

"Dust storm and thunderstorm with winds gusting up to 60 kilometers per hour is likely over Delhi-NCR on May 29-30," he said. In large areas, heatwave is declared when the maximum temperature is 45 degrees Celsius for two consecutive days and severe heat wave is when the mercury touches the 47 degrees Celsius-mark for two days on the trot. In small areas, like Delhi, heatwave is declared if the temperature soars to 45 degrees Celsius even for a day, according to the IMD.