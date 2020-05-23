Left Menu
2,608 new coronavirus cases in Maharashtra, 60 deaths

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 23-05-2020 21:29 IST | Created: 23-05-2020 21:29 IST
Maharashtra reported 2,608 new coronavirus patients on Saturday, taking the total number of cases in the state to 47,190, a health department statement said. Sixty COVID-19-related deaths were also reported in the state during the day, taking the death toll to 1,577.

42 of these deaths took place since Friday evening, while 18 deaths had taken place in the last two weeks (but test results for coronavirus came later), it said. 821 patients were discharged from hospitals, taking the total number of recovered patients to 13,404.

Of 47,190 cases in the state, 28,817 were reported in Mumbai. The financial capital of the country also accounts for 949 COVID-19 deaths. The worst-hit Mumbai Metropolitan Region, which includes Mumbai and surrounding satellite towns, has reported 36,173 cases and 1,069 deaths.

Of the 60 deaths reported on Saturday, 40 were reported in Mumbai, 14 in Pune,two in Solapur, one each in Vasai-Virar, Satara, Thane and Nanded. Currently 4,85,623 people are in home quarantine and 33,545 in institutional quarantine.

Coronavirus figures for Maharashtra are as follows: total cases 47,190, new cases 2,608, total deaths 1,577, discharged 13,404, Active cases 32,209, number of people tested 3,48,026. PTI MR KRK KRK.

