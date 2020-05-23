17 new coronavirus cases in Jharkhand, total count rises to 350

After 17 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Jharkhand on Saturday, the total number of cases in the state has risen to 350.

"COVID-19 cases climb to 350 in Jharkhand with 17 new cases being reported in Koderma, Ranchi, and Simdega," , state health secretary Nitin Madan Kulkarni said.

India on Saturday witnessed the biggest rise of 6,654 positive cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of COVID-19 cases to 1,25,101, according to the Union Health Ministry. (ANI)