Over 1 lakh guest workers left T'gana by 88 trains: Official

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 23-05-2020 21:50 IST | Created: 23-05-2020 21:50 IST
About 1.22 lakh migrant workers have so far been sent to their home state from Telangana by 88 special trains during the coronavirus-induced lockdown, state Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar said on Saturday. Kumar, speaking to reporters after flagging off two trains carrying migrant workers at Nampally Railway Station here, said six trains were leaving from Nampally on Saturday for different destinations.

Another 40 trains were leaving from other stations for different states and that all trains would leave by midnight. Around 50,000 workers were being transported to different destinations (on Saturday), an official release quoted him as saying.

The Railways has providing food to the migrant workers and the state government arranged two food packets, three litres of drinking water and fruit for each migrant worker, the release said. The Chief Secretary said most of the migrant workers who have registered with the state government (to leave for their native places) have left by Saturday and that most of them have expressed their desire to come back to the state again, it said.

He congratulated the police and other officials for effective coordination and monitoring of such a stupendous task. DGP Mahendar Reddy observed that the migrant workers are a part of the state's development process.

