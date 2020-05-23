Left Menu
Hyderabad airport all set to resume flight operations

The Rajiv Gandhi International Airport is ready with all safety and precautionary measures as domestic flight operations to begin from May 25 in the country after two months of stoppage due to the COVID-19 induced lockdown, officials said on Saturday.

ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 23-05-2020 22:40 IST | Created: 23-05-2020 22:40 IST
Visuals from Hyderabad airport on Saturday. . Image Credit: ANI

The Rajiv Gandhi International Airport is ready with all safety and precautionary measures as domestic flight operations to begin from May 25 in the country after two months of stoppage due to the COVID-19 induced lockdown, officials said on Saturday. According to CEO, Rajiv Gandhi International Airport, SKG Kishore said, while 33 per cent operations will start from Monday onwards, once it stabilizes, the phase two is likely to begin at the earliest in which 33 per cent more flight operations will resume.

"The new SOPs have been issued by the government for passengers, airports and airlines. As per guidelines, we have taken lots of steps at the airport to ensure a safe and secure experience for passengers who will be using the airport for travel," Kishore told reporters here. Already equipped with a fully paperless e-boarding facility for long, the airport will be offering technology-based contact-less boarding for passengers across all passenger touchpoints.

"For this, we have scrutinised every step at a very micro-level right from the passenger getting down from their vehicles to boarding the aircraft and similarly for the passengers deboarding the flight to the point when they reach their vehicle," he said, adding that the authorities have ensured that hygiene is maintained at all phases. The authorities have also undertaken robust deep - cleaning and sanitization across the entire terminal as flight operations are set to resume from May 25.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Union government had restricted all modes of travel including air travel since March 25, 2020. However, the impact of the nationwide lockdown and the growing demand from passengers for safe travel encouraged the Government to start domestic flight operations. (ANI)

