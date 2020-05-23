Over 44.45 lakh people affected due to Cyclone Amphan in Odisha

Cyclone Amphan has affected over 44.45 lakh people in 9833 villages and 22 urban bodies in Odisha, while no confirmed cases of human casualty has been reported so far in the state. In its Report on Restoration and Damage Assessment, Odisha government said, "The Super Cyclonic Storm 'AMPHAN' passed along the coast of Odisha and crossed the West Bengal coast close to Sunderban in the evening of May 20. Due to the impact of the cyclone 10 districts of Odisha (Balasore, Bhadrak, Kendrapada, Jagatsinghpur, Mayurbhanj, Cuttack, Jajpur, Keonjhar, Khordha, and Puri) have been affected."

Four of them (i.e. Balasore, Bhadrak, Kendrapada and Jagatsinghpur) have been affected more severely. 9833 number of villages, 1558 Gram Panchayats in 92 Blocks and 272 Wards in 22 Urban Local Bodies have been affected in 10 districts. "44,44,896 population has been affected in the above mentioned districts. 8,72,049 livestock have been affected. Due to the impact of the cyclone about 500 numbers of houses have been fully damaged and 15000 numbers of houses got partially damaged. 28 large animals, 9 small animal, and 3680 poultry birds perished. No confirmed cases of human casualty reported so far," the report read.

According to the report, about 2,00,346 people were evacuated to safe shelters. 210 Mobile Medical Teams have been deployed in the affected areas for providing immediate medical assistance to the affected people. 75 veterinary teams have been deployed in the affected areas for ensuring animal care. 79 number of veterinary doctors and 310 para-vets and attendants engaged. 32 animal health camps have been organised and 1242 number of animals treated. 900 number of animals vaccinated, the report said.

House damage enumeration is going on in full swing and is expected to be completed by May 26, 2020. All Officials of Government engaged in damage assessment and restoration activities are not allowed to avail any public holidays till the assessment and restoration works are completed. "As per preliminary damage assessment of power infrastructure 34 km of 33 KV lines, 453 km of 11 KV lines, 680 km of LT lines and 2439 number of distribution transformers have been damaged. 85 per cent of the affected consumers have got back power. Restoration is in full swing and complete restoration is expected by May 23," the report states.

4930 number of telecom sites are fully/partially damaged in Balasore, Bhadrak, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapad and Mayurbhanj districts. 90 per cent of total mobile sites have already been made functional. About 1 lakh hectare of all crops area damaged. Assessment is going on and is expected to be completed by May 26.

For water supply, no major damages have been reported. 93 per cent PWS are already operational with power supply restoration in rural areas. Power supplies to all affected PWS are expected to be restored by May 23. However, water supply with alternate power system is already going on and as such all consumers are getting water supplies. 81 water tankers have been engaged for drinking water supply. In urban areas power supply has been restored to 376 pump houses out of 401 affected due to the cyclone and 25 number of DG sets are being engaged for the remaining pump houses to ensure continuous water supply. 55 number of water tankers are also engaged for providing drinking water.

As per preliminary reports, 14 boats have been fully damaged, 41 others partially damaged and 41 nets have damaged fully. As many as 4000 trees were uprooted in Cuttack/Balasore (WL) Division, while 2000 trees got uprooted in Astarang Range. (ANI)