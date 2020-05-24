Delhi govt to hire 200 taxis to strengthen its ambulance services

Delhi govt to hire 200 taxis to strengthen its ambulance servicesPTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-05-2020 00:21 IST | Created: 24-05-2020 00:19 IST
The Delhi government has decided to hire 200 taxis from cab aggregators Ola and Uber to strengthen its ambulance service which is under pressure due to the coronavirus pandemic. The hired taxis, 110 from Ola and 91 from Uber, will be used for carrying non-critical and non-COVID-19 patients to and from hospitals, a Delhi government order said. The taxis to be used as ambulance vehicles will be placed under the CATS director who is responsible for managing the Centralised Accident and Trauma Services (CATS) ambulances. Such a decision was taken in view of the high demand for CATS ambulances for ferrying coronavirus patients due to which more vehicles were needed to serve those suffering from other ailments
ALSO READ
Telangana police to rollout AI-based system to check face mask norm violations
ReNew Solar Power bags 400 MW renewable energy projects at Rs 2.90/unit: MNRE
16 Haj Houses given to state governments for quarantine, isolation facilities: Naqvi
Telangana police to rollout AI-based system to check face mask norm violations
Science News Roundup: Copper takes aim at COVID-19 with virus-killer coatings; Australia backs BP's study to produce hydrogen from wind, solar and more