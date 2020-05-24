Delhi govt to hire 200 taxis to strengthen its ambulance services

The Delhi government has decided to hire 200 taxis from cab aggregators Ola and Uber to strengthen its ambulance service which is under pressure due to the coronavirus pandemic. The hired taxis, 110 from Ola and 91 from Uber, will be used for carrying non-critical and non-COVID-19 patients to and from hospitals, a Delhi government order said. The taxis to be used as ambulance vehicles will be placed under the CATS director who is responsible for managing the Centralised Accident and Trauma Services (CATS) ambulances. Such a decision was taken in view of the high demand for CATS ambulances for ferrying coronavirus patients due to which more vehicles were needed to serve those suffering from other ailments