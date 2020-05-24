Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bihar govt, postal dept join hands for online delivery of 'Shahi Litchi'

PTI | Muzaffarpur | Updated: 24-05-2020 10:10 IST | Created: 24-05-2020 10:08 IST
Bihar govt, postal dept join hands for online delivery of 'Shahi Litchi'
File photo Image Credit: Wikipedia

Connoisseurs of litchi may enjoy the choicest variety of the luscious fruit this season without having to step out of their homes and exposing themselves to the risks associated with the COVID-19 pandemic. The 'Shahi Litchi', a speciality of the north Bihar district of Muzaffarpur which earned the GI tag a couple of years ago, stands apart from other varieties by virtue of its unique fragrance and extra-juicy pulp which gives way to a smaller than usual seed.

It is now all set to be delivered to people's doorsteps thanks to a joint move by the Bihar government and the postal department. "From May 25 onwards, people can place orders on state horticulture department website horticulture.bihar.gov.in," district horticulture officer Arun Kumar said.

The facility will initially be available to consumers in Patna, Muzaffarpur and Bhagalpur and may be extended to "all districts of Bihar" if the response is favourable, he said. "The postal department will ensure free delivery within 24 hours. But only orders of two kg and above will be accepted," Muzaffarpur postmaster general Ashok Kumar said.

The measure has been hailed by litchi cultivators who had been in a state of despondency since the fruit has a very short shelf life and transportation has become a challenge in view of the nationwide lockdown. "Litchis have started ripening but a lower than normal demand had been a problem. The cultivators hope that the online delivery facility will help them bring back their 'ache din' (good days)," remarked Jayapraksh, the CEO of Muraul Farmers Producers Company, with which 750 cultivators of the fruit, 50 of them dealing in 'Shahi Litchi', are associated.

"Farmers can now look forward to earning some decent profit by this new market that may spring up as a result of the online facility. "Because of the lockdown, litchi cultivators have been finding it difficult to carry their produce to the markets.

Moreover, the markets too are shorn of the usual hustle and bustle because of people staying indoors, resulting in lesser demand," he said. The district collector had issued a communication earlier this week ordering that places identified as loading points for litchis or having processing units be allowed to carry out their operations beyond 6 pm the deadline for most economic activities across the state.

The communication noted that the 'Shahi Litchi' is supplied to far-off places like Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Jaipur, Chennai and Agra and unless supplied within a certain period of time the quality starts deteriorating causing the prices to fall..

TRENDING

Money Heist Season 5 confirmed, Who is going to die in the upcoming season?

The Vampire Diaries Season 9 renewal, Ian Somerhalder, Nina Dobrev denied to return

The Family Man Season 3 renewed, Season 2 to release in 2020, says creator

Mindhunter Season 3: Series to have Season 4 & 5, says Holt McCallany

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

DDCA elections 'most likely' to take place after June

The Delhi and District Cricket Association DDCA Ombudsman Justice Deepak Verma has said that elections to DDCA are most likely to take place after June adding that elections shall take place for six posts if not conducted next month. In an ...

NBA in 'exploratory' talks to restart season at Disney in Florida

The National Basketball Association confirmed that they are in exploratory talks with The Walt Disney Co. about a late-July restart at one of their Florida resorts. League spokesman Mike Bass confirmed earlier reports that the league is hav...

Health News Roundup: Russia reports 9,434 new coronavirus; Brazil registers 965 new coronavirus deaths and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.China reports three new coronavirus cases after the first day with noneChina recorded three new confirmed COVID-19 cases on the mainland for May 23, following the first day with no new ca...

COVID-19 lockdown: Eid being observed in Kashmir

On the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr amid the fourth phase of COVID-19 lockdown, movement in the Valley has been restricted on the orders of the Kashmir administration. Police and security forces will not be allowing public movement and only esse...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020