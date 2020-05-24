Left Menu
Development News Edition

Eid-ul-Fitr: Mosques in Kerala live stream prayers, people celebrate at homes

On the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr, many mosques in Kerala carried out online live streaming of prayers with Muslim clerics addressing the faithful.

ANI | Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) | Updated: 24-05-2020 12:15 IST | Created: 24-05-2020 12:15 IST
Eid-ul-Fitr: Mosques in Kerala live stream prayers, people celebrate at homes
People offering prayers inside their homes on the occasion of Eid in Kerala. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

On the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr, many mosques in Kerala carried out online live streaming of prayers with Muslim clerics addressing the faithful. People are celebrating by offering prayers at their homes as mosques are not open to the public.

In Palayam Juma Masjid, prayers were led by Imam VP Suhaib Moulavi who urged people to stay home and pray to defeat the COVID-19 pandemic. "People across the world are suffering due to the pandemic and many have died. This Eid, we have to pray for them all. Instead of venturing out we have to celebrate Eid inside our homes and can exchange greetings using the scope of social media," he said while addressing the faithful online.

In Kozhikode and Malappuram, where Eid is usually celebrated in a big way, it was subdued this time as the Eidgahs were not open due to lockdown. While, in Malappuram, people offered Namaz at their homes on video calls together. In Kozhikode, people exchanged greetings through group video calls where family members couldn't return from abroad. In Kochi, Eid turned out to be a low-key affair with mosques including Padamugal Juma Masjid and Vennala Juma Masjid remaining closed.

"The whole world is still struggling due to Coronavirus. In the meantime, the holy Ramzan has also arrived. Earlier, people used to gather in mosques to recite the Quran and offering Namaz, but since the month of Ramadan began, people have been praying at their homes while obeying instructions of the government," Azeez Sahib, Imam of Padamugal Juma Masjid told ANI. "Also, in this Ramzan, we should help each other, especially those who are struggling in the pandemic. We need to move forward by helping everyone,'' Sahib added.

Considering Eid, the Kerala government has allowed concessions in complete lockdown declared on Sunday by allowing shops selling essential items to open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Also, inter-district travel to visit relatives' houses is being allowed. On Saturday, the government had allowed relaxation in lockdown guidelines by giving permission for shops selling essential items to open till 9 p.m. (ANI)

TRENDING

Money Heist Season 5 confirmed, Who is going to die in the upcoming season?

The Vampire Diaries Season 9 renewal, Ian Somerhalder, Nina Dobrev denied to return

The Family Man Season 3 renewed, Season 2 to release in 2020, says creator

Mindhunter Season 3: Series to have Season 4 & 5, says Holt McCallany

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

UK PM's adviser must quit over lockdown drive- Conservative lawmaker

A lawmaker from Britains ruling Conservative Party on Sunday called for the resignation of Dominic Cummings, the senior adviser to Prime Minister Boris Johnson who travelled 400 km 250 miles from London to northern England during lockdown w...

Jerusalem's Holy Sepulcher reopens after coronavirus closure

Jerusalems Church of the Holy Sepulcher reopened to visitors on Sunday after a two-month closure due to the coronavirus pandemic. The church, situated in Jerusalems Old City, is the site where many Christians believe Jesus was crucified, en...

Telcos approach Trai seeking early decision on floor price issue

Telecom players have urged regulator Trai to move forward quickly on the issue of fixing floor price for tariffs, saying the matter is imperative to ensure that the sector is sustainable and in a position to bear the deferred spectrum and A...

Kiren Rijiju extends greetings on Eid-ul-Fitr

Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Kiren Rijiju on Sunday extended greetings to people on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr. Rijiju took to Twitter and wrote Eid Mubarak Best wishes to everyone celebrating EidAlFitr May Allah bring you j...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020