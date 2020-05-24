Eid-ul-Fitr: Mosques in Kerala live stream prayers, people celebrate at homes

On the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr, many mosques in Kerala carried out online live streaming of prayers with Muslim clerics addressing the faithful. People are celebrating by offering prayers at their homes as mosques are not open to the public.

In Palayam Juma Masjid, prayers were led by Imam VP Suhaib Moulavi who urged people to stay home and pray to defeat the COVID-19 pandemic. "People across the world are suffering due to the pandemic and many have died. This Eid, we have to pray for them all. Instead of venturing out we have to celebrate Eid inside our homes and can exchange greetings using the scope of social media," he said while addressing the faithful online.

In Kozhikode and Malappuram, where Eid is usually celebrated in a big way, it was subdued this time as the Eidgahs were not open due to lockdown. While, in Malappuram, people offered Namaz at their homes on video calls together. In Kozhikode, people exchanged greetings through group video calls where family members couldn't return from abroad. In Kochi, Eid turned out to be a low-key affair with mosques including Padamugal Juma Masjid and Vennala Juma Masjid remaining closed.

"The whole world is still struggling due to Coronavirus. In the meantime, the holy Ramzan has also arrived. Earlier, people used to gather in mosques to recite the Quran and offering Namaz, but since the month of Ramadan began, people have been praying at their homes while obeying instructions of the government," Azeez Sahib, Imam of Padamugal Juma Masjid told ANI. "Also, in this Ramzan, we should help each other, especially those who are struggling in the pandemic. We need to move forward by helping everyone,'' Sahib added.

Considering Eid, the Kerala government has allowed concessions in complete lockdown declared on Sunday by allowing shops selling essential items to open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Also, inter-district travel to visit relatives' houses is being allowed. On Saturday, the government had allowed relaxation in lockdown guidelines by giving permission for shops selling essential items to open till 9 p.m. (ANI)