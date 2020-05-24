6 more test positive for COVID-19 in Himachal Pradesh, state tally reaches 191
Six more people have been found positive for coronavirus in Himachal Pradesh on Sunday, taking the total tally of the state to 191, informed Special Secretary (Health) Nipun Jindal .ANI | Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) | Updated: 24-05-2020 15:23 IST | Created: 24-05-2020 15:23 IST
Six more people have been found positive for coronavirus in Himachal Pradesh on Sunday, taking the total tally of the state to 191, informed Special Secretary (Health) Nipun Jindal .
Out of the total, 125 are active cases of COVID-19 in the state.
So far, 59 people have been cured and three have died due to the lethal infection. (ANI)
- READ MORE ON:
- COVID
- Nipun Jindal
- Himachal Pradesh