21 more COVID-19 cases in Haryana, state count reaches 1,152

21 more COVID-19 cases have been reported from Haryana, taking the total number of cases to 1,152 in the state on Sunday, said the state Health Department.

According to the bulletin, the state has 385 active cases and 16 people have died due to the infection so far.

"A total of 385 active COVID-19 cases are in the state and 16 people have died due to the virus. The doubling rate of the state is 18," the Health Department added. (ANI)