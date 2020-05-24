Left Menu
Seven fresh cases of COVID-19 in Himachal

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 24-05-2020 16:05 IST | Created: 24-05-2020 16:05 IST
Himachal Pradesh recorded seven more cases of COVID-19, taking the virus tally in the state to 193, officials said on Sunday. Three of the fresh cases were reported from Una and one each from Mandi, Kangra, Hamirpur and Solan districts, they added.

All of them had recently returned from other states. While four of them had returned from Mumbai, two returned from Delhi and one from West Bengal, they added. Una Deputy Commissioner Sandeep Kumar told PTI that a woman and her two sons tested positive for novel coronavirus. All of them had returned from Mumbai recently, he added.

In Mandi, a 19-year-old asymptomatic woman from Dharampur in Sarkaghat tehsil tested positive for COVID-19, a district official said. She had recently returned from Mumbai with her parents and all of them were in an institutional quarantine centre in Dharampur, he added.

The woman's parents tested negative for the virus, the official said. She is being shifted to Corona Dedicated Center at Dhangshidar near Mandi, he said.

Solan District Health Officer (DHO) Dr. NK Gupta said that a West Bengal returnee tested positive for COVID-19. In Kangra, a man from Palampur's Panchrukhi tested positive for COVID-19, Superintendent of Police Vimukt Ranjan said.

He had recently returned from Delhi and was kept under quarantine at a facility at Baijnath, he added. Hamirpur Deputy Commissioner, Hairkesh Meena, said that a 20-year-old woman also tested positive for COVID-19.

A resident of Baragram in Badsar area, the woman had returned from Delhi along with her relatives on May 18 and was quarantined at government high school, Baragram, he added. The number of active COVID-19 cases in Himachal Pradesh now stands at 128 and 61 people have recovered so far, according to the officials.

Hamirpur has the maximum number of active cases in the state at 55 followed by 36 in Kangra, 11 in Solan, nine in Mandi, six in Una, five in Bilaspur, two each in Sirmaur and Chamba and one each in Kullu and Shimla, they said. Four people have died due to COVID-19 in the state so far.

