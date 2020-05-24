Mumbai returnee tests positive in HP's Mandi, district COVID-19 tally now 11

Mumbai returnee tests positive in HP's Mandi, district COVID-19 tally now 11PTI | Mandi | Updated: 24-05-2020 16:16 IST | Created: 24-05-2020 16:16 IST
A 19-year-old woman, who recently returned to Mandi from Mumbai, has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, a district official said on Sunday. The fresh case has pushed the number of COVID-19 cases to 11 in the district. One person has so far recovered from the infection while a coronavirus patient died, leaving nine active cases in the district.
The woman, who has tested positive for the infection, is asymptotic and belonged to Dharampur in Sarkaghat tehsil, the official said. She recently returned from Mumbai with her parents and was institutionally quarantined in Dharampur with them, he said.
Her parents tested negative, the official said. She is being shifted to the dedicated coronavirus centre at Dhangshidar near Mandi in the training centre of the Jal Shakti department, he added.
ALSO READ
Tension at LG Polymers plant as villagers protest demanding its closure
Tension at LG Polymers plant in AP as villagers protest demanding its closure
Cop injured as migrant workers in Kerala protest demanding they be sent back home
Migrants at quarantine facility in Muzaffarpur stage protest demanding COVID-19 testing, sanitisation
Tomar says 117 more mandis join eNAM platform; total reaches 962 across India