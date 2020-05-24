Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mumbai returnee tests positive in HP's Mandi, district COVID-19 tally now 11

PTI | Mandi | Updated: 24-05-2020 16:16 IST | Created: 24-05-2020 16:16 IST
Mumbai returnee tests positive in HP's Mandi, district COVID-19 tally now 11

A 19-year-old woman, who recently returned to Mandi from Mumbai, has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, a district official said on Sunday. The fresh case has pushed the number of COVID-19 cases to 11 in the district. One person has so far recovered from the infection while a coronavirus patient died, leaving nine active cases in the district.

The woman, who has tested positive for the infection, is asymptotic and belonged to Dharampur in Sarkaghat tehsil, the official said. She recently returned from Mumbai with her parents and was institutionally quarantined in Dharampur with them, he said.

Her parents tested negative, the official said. She is being shifted to the dedicated coronavirus centre at Dhangshidar near Mandi in the training centre of the Jal Shakti department, he added.

TRENDING

Money Heist Season 5 confirmed, Who is going to die in the upcoming season?

The Vampire Diaries Season 9 renewal, Ian Somerhalder, Nina Dobrev denied to return

The Family Man Season 3 renewed, Season 2 to release in 2020, says creator

Mindhunter Season 3: Series to have Season 4 & 5, says Holt McCallany

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Harry Kane is 'first class individual': Leyton Orient chief

Leyton Orient CEO, Danny Macklin heaped praises on Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane by terming him as a first-class individual. England captain and 2018 World Cup Golden Boot winner announced that he will sponsor clubs shirts for next s...

Quarantine tourism, anyone? No takers for Himachal CM's idea

Himachal Pradesh as a quarantine destination Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakurs recent idea to promote the hill state as a place where people from elsewhere can spend their days in coronavirus quarantine has not gone down well with many. The ...

Bank of Maharashtra sanctions Rs 2,789 cr loans over 3 months to MSMEs, others

State-owned Bank of Maharashtra on Sunday said it has sanctioned loans worth Rs 2,789 crore to MSME, self-help group, agricultural and retail borrowers to help them meet their liquidity mismatches caused due to coronavirus crisis over the l...

Maha: Woman and her two sons found killed, husband detained

A 30-year-old woman and her two sons were on Sunday found brutally killed inside their house in Beed city of Maharashtra, police said. Police have detained husband of the deceased for his suspected role in the crime, an official said.The de...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020