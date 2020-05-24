53 new COVID-19 cases reported in Uttarakhand, total tally rises to 298

Uttarakhand has reported 53 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, taking the total tally of cases to 298 so far in the state. "53 new COVID-19 positive cases reported in Uttarakhand today. The total number of positive cases in the state rises to 298," according to a health bulletin from the Uttarakhand State Control Room for COVID-19.

Total number of active cases in the state currently is 238, while those recovered is 56. Total deaths due to coronavirus are three. One patient has migrated out of the state.

According to the bulletin, most cases were reported today are from Nainital where 32 cases were reported. This was followed by Dehradun with seven cases reported today. (ANI)