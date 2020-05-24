Left Menu
PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 24-05-2020 17:20 IST | Created: 24-05-2020 17:20 IST
Migrant worker's wife delivers baby onboard Shramik Spl train

(Eds: adding details) Bengaluru, May 24 (PTI): On her way to her home state Uttar Pradesh from here on a Shramik special train, a nine month pregnant woman suddenly developed labour pains and gave birth to a baby girl, aided by women travelling with her. Her husband, Sandeep, a construction worker here, told PTI that they boarded the train on Friday. His wife went into labour on Saturday evening, following which the other women formed a protective shield around her and aided in the birth.

The couple were on their way to their native village Balrampur in Uttar Pradesh. Sandeep said his wife gave birth to the baby girl as the train approached Bina station in Madhya Pradesh. Doctors there medically examined her and certified her fit for her onward journey.

He said his co travellers informed Deputy Commissioner of Police (Whitefield Division) M N Anucheth and an Indian Forest Service Officer Dipika Bajpai, who are working for migrants' needs during the COVID-19 pandemic, then alerted their batch mates in Uttar Pradesh. The couple alighted at Lucknow, after which the woman and her newbornwere taken to a hospital by an ambulance.

"The doctors did a medical check and gave some medicines.. We then continued with our journey on a government bus to our home town Balrampur," Sandeep said. Inspector General of Police and Additional Commissioner of Police (Administration), Bengaluru city police, Hemant Nimbalkar, said the woman had boarded the Shramik Special train without informing the authorities about her condition.

"Her relatives too did not inform the authorities about her pregnancy. In fact, the pregnant woman insisted on going back to her home town," Nimbalkar told PTI. Sharing the joy along with the photograph of the woman, Nimbalkar tweeted, "We made it @BlrCityPolice (Bengaluru City Police)! The mother and baby are fine & healthy..

Foldedhands to DCP Whitefield (M N Anucheth) who made it possible to board train to UP for this pregnant lady and husband. She delivered on board and all is well..." The Director General of Police Praveen Sood too wished the family well, tweeting, "A new dawn...wishing the newborn a healthy beginning." PTI GMS NVG APR RAVINDRANATH RAVINDRANATH APR RAVINDRANATH RAVINDRANATH.

