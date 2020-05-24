Left Menu
Chennai, May 24 (PTI): Highlights from the Southern

Chennai, May 24 (PTI): Highlights from the Southern region at 5.30 pm. . MDS4 TN-LOCKDOWN-INDUSTRIES-OPEN TN govt allows industrial estates in Chennai to resume work Chennai: Further easing curbs, the Tamil Nadu government on Sunday allowed 17 industrial estates here to resumework from tomorrow with conditions, including confining the workforceto 25 per cent and implementing safety measures. .

MDS6 KL-VIJAYAN-BIRTHDAY Quiet birthday for Kerala CM: PM, Gadkari, extend greetings Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Sunday turned 75, but it was a quiet birthday for him as he continued with official work and COVID-19 related matters. . MDS7 AP-VIRUS-CASES COVID-19: 66 fresh cases reported in AP; tally at 2,780 Amaravati: With 66 fresh infections, the total number of COVID-19 cases in Andhra Pradesh climbed to 2780, the health department said on Sunday. .

MDS9 KA-VIRUS-CASES Coronavirus cases breach 2,000 mark in Karnataka;97 new cases Bengaluru: COVID-19 cases in Karnataka breached the 2,000 mark on Sunday with the detection of 97 cases, most of them returnees to the state from Maharashtra, the health department said. . MDS10 VIRUS-2ND LD EXPERT TB, cholera deaths may cancel out lives saved during lockdown: Health expert Bengaluru: Neglect of diseases like TB and cholera during the lockdown may cancel out lives potentially saved by the COVID-19-induced enforcement measure, says a public health expert. .

MDS12 KA-VIRUS-SARASWAT COVID-19 impact: Niti Aayog may pitch for short- duration R&D projects Bengaluru: Niti Aayog is preparing to come out with recommendations to transform research and development in the country to focus on short-duration projects to address immediate challenges and give quick results, its member V K Saraswat said on Sunday.PTI SS PTI PTI. .

