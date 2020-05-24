Goa: Muslims asked to pray for COVID warriors at homes on Eid

Eid-ul-Fitr will be a low-key affair in Goa in view of the coronavirus pandemic and the national lockdown, which has has restricted public gatherings. Muslim religious leaders have appealed to members of the community to offer namaz at their homes and to mark the festival by helping the people in need.

Eid-ul-Fitr, which marks the end of the fasting month of Ramzan, will be celebrated across the country on Monday. The coastal state, which comprises two districts, has so far reported 66 coronavirus positive cases.

In an advisory, Shaikh Bashir Ahmad, who heads the Association of the All Goa Muslims Jamats, also asked Muslims to follow social distancing norms and not crowd markets for shopping. "Eid-Ul-Fitr namaz shall not be held at any masjid or Idgah across the state of Goa. We request our brothers to offer 'chasht namaz', 'Nafl' from their respective homes along with their family members," he said.

Even offering namaz in an open area in a locality is not allowed, Shaikh said. "Kindly follow the guidelines issued by the MHA (Ministry of Home Affairs) regarding prohibitions to be followed during the lockdown," Shaikh stated.

He pointed out that the government of Goa had already imposed section 144 of the CrPc preventing assembly of more than four persons in public. "Do not crowd markets for Eid-Ul-Fitr shopping, follow social distancing norms and use of face masks at all times," it said.

Shaikh also appealed to Muslims to take care of their neighbours and help people in need to mark the festival. "Helping the people in need will be the real celebration of Eid-Ul-Fitr this year. Kindly pray for the safety of our frontline warriors like doctors, para-medical staff, police personnel etc. and also for the eradication of coronavirus in Goa, India and the whole world," he added.