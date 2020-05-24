Left Menu
Development News Edition

Couple found dead at home in Punjab's Hoshiarpur

PTI | Hoshiarpur | Updated: 24-05-2020 19:17 IST | Created: 24-05-2020 19:17 IST
Couple found dead at home in Punjab's Hoshiarpur

A man and his wife, both in their late 30s, were found dead at their house in Mohalla Sukhiabad here, police said on Sunday. While the body of Daljit Kaur (37) was found on the bed, her husband Jasbir Sigh (38) was found hanging with a ceiling fan on Saturday night, police said.

Their neighbours informed the police after they sensed a foul smell emanating from the house, they said. The couple was running a grocery shop at their house.

Police said the matter is under investigation..

TRENDING

Money Heist Season 5 confirmed, Who is going to die in the upcoming season?

The Vampire Diaries Season 9 renewal, Ian Somerhalder, Nina Dobrev denied to return

The Family Man Season 3 renewed, Season 2 to release in 2020, says creator

Mindhunter Season 3: Series to have Season 4 & 5, says Holt McCallany

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Heat wave sweeps Rajasthan

Heat wave swept parts of Rajasthan on Sunday, with day temperature soaring to 47.4 degrees Celsius in Churu, the MeT department said. Kota and Bikaner recorded their respective highs at 45.9 and 45.8 degrees Celsius, it said. The day temp...

UN welcomes three-day ceasefire announcement by Taliban and Afghan govt during Eid

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres on Sunday welcomed the announcement by the Taliban and the Afghanistan government of a ceasefire to enable the Afghan people to celebrate Eid al-Fitr in peace, urging all parties concerned to seize this...

Uttar Pradesh government decides to set up migration commission

The Uttar Pradesh Government on Sunday said that it has decided to set up a Migration Commission for employment of migrant labourers and in the state. Additional Chief Secretary Home and Information Awanish Awasthi said, Uttar Pradesh Chief...

Kolkata airport to not operate any domestic flights between May 25-27; it will handle 20 flights per day from May 28: Officials.

Kolkata airport to not operate any domestic flights between May 25-27 it will handle 20 flights per day from May 28 Officials....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020