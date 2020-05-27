Left Menu
Heatwave likely to continue during next 24 hours: IMD

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-05-2020 16:51 IST | Created: 27-05-2020 14:06 IST
Heatwave likely to continue during next 24 hours: IMD
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The ongoing heatwave over several parts of north and central India is likely to continue during the next 24 hours, the India Meteorological Department said on Wednesday, even as the southwest monsoon made further advancement in parts of Bay of Bengal. North and central India have been reeling under a severe heatwave and temperatures have soared over 47 degrees Celsius at a few places. "Due to the prevailing dry north-westerly winds over plains of northwest India, central India and the adjoining interior parts of eastern India, the present heatwave conditions are very likely to continue during next 24 hours," the IMD said. Heatwave conditions at many places with a severe heatwave in isolated pockets are very likely over Vidarbha, west Rajasthan, the IMD said. Heatwave conditions are also likely in some pockets over Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, west Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, and east Rajasthan, and in isolated pockets over Punjab, Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, Saurashtra and Kutch, central Maharashtra and Marathwada, Telangana and north interior Karnataka during the next 24 hours, the IMD added

A western disturbance is likely to give some relief on May 29 and 30. During this period, parts of north India are likely to witness dust storms and thunderstorms. Western disturbance is a cyclonic circulation that originates in the Mediterranean Sea. Traversing central Asia, it brings rains to the hills and plains when it comes in contact with the Himalayas. On the progress of the southwest monsoon, the national weather forecasting center of the IMD said it has further advanced into some more parts of the South Bay of Bengal, most parts of the Andaman Sea and Andaman and the Nicobar Islands. "Conditions are becoming favorable for further advance of southwest monsoon into some parts of Maldives-Comorin area and adjoining southeast Arabian Sea, remaining parts of the Andaman Sea and some more parts of south and the central Bay of Bengal during next 48 hours," it added.

