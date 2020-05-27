Left Menu
Development News Edition

Prepare plan for screening of passengers when normal train services resume: UP CM to officials

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 27-05-2020 17:33 IST | Created: 27-05-2020 17:33 IST
Prepare plan for screening of passengers when normal train services resume: UP CM to officials

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday directed officials to prepare a work plan beforehand for screening of passengers when normal train services are restored in the country. He underlined the need for screening all those returning to the state and sending them to quarantine centres or home quarantine, an official spokesperson said here.

To ensure the success of home quarantine, the chief minister asked monitoring committees to be active and give feedback of surveillance work done by them to the chief minister's helpline, he added. At a meeting held to review the lockdown situation in the state, Adityanath pointed out that 1,337 trains carrying migrant labourers and workers have come to the state so far and 104 more are on the way, he said.

Adityanath also informed that 208 'Shramik Special' trains have arrived in Gorakhpur so far, the highest for any station in the country, the official said. The chief minister reiterated that while skill mapping of the workers and labourers, details like their mobile numbers, bank account numbers and other information should be collected as these would help in providing employment to them.

He directing the medical education and the health ministers to undertake surprise inspections of hospitals and medical colleges in the state, the official spokesperson said. The chief minister visited the Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Institute of Medical Sciences in Lucknow on Wednesday, he added.

The chief minister directed that in case the bank accounts of the migrant workers or labourers have become inactive because of any reason, the officials should get in touch with the banks concerned to get it fixed. Adityanath apprised the officials that the CM helpline has held a dialogue with 44,000 gram pradhans, the spokesperson said.

He also directed that preparations should be made for the next phase of the foodgrain distribution campaign set to start from June 1, the official added. On the threat of locust attack, the chief minister asked for taking all measures necessary and creating awareness among the people.

TRENDING

Blasphemy victim Asia Bibi's brother-in-law killed in Pakistan's Sheikhupura

Cobra Kai Season 3 cast revealed, likely to release in December 2020

Macau gambling king Stanley Ho dies aged 98

Reliance launches JioMart across 200 cities; analysts say co eyeing spike in online grocery orders

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Dissecting how COVID-19 is catalyzing the trajectory of New World Order

The ensuing pandemic of COVID-19 has hit the globalization in two ways firstly, shrinking the importance of globalization as an economic force by curtailing mobility through worldwide lockdowns, and secondly, rejuvenating the idea of indig...

Videos

Latest News

'Safdarjung Hospital sends reports to death audit committee on 52 fatalities in last 2 months'

The Safdarjung Hospital has submitted reports to the Delhi governments death audit committee on 52 fatalities that took place at the facility in the last two months, official sources said on Wednesday. Earlier this month, Chief Minister Arv...

Not wearing masks, spitting in public places to invite Rs 500 fine in Hry: Home Minister Vij

Not wearing masks or spitting in public places will invite a fine of Rs 500 and the offender will have to pay it in cash at the spot, Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij said on Wednesday. Block development and panchayat officers, tehsildar and ...

KPIT Q4 net profit rises 23.3 pc to Rs 38.1 cr

Tech firm KPIT Technologies on Wednesday reported a 23.3 per cent rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 38.1 crore in March 2020 quarter. This is against a net profit of Rs 30.9 crore in the year-ago period, KPIT said in a regulatory filing...

Putin, Saudi crown price agree on further coordination on oil output cuts -Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Saudi Arabias Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, in a telephone call, agreed on further close coordination on oil output restrictions, the Kremlin said on Wednesday.They also both noted the importance of ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020