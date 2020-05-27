Left Menu
Tipplers duped by online fraudsters; Odisha cautions people

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 27-05-2020 18:20 IST | Created: 27-05-2020 18:20 IST
With online liquor supply on full swing across the state, the Odisha government has cautioned people not to fall into the trap of fraudsters who are using the social media for receiving orders for home delivery of alcohol. The excise department in a public notice said it has noticed that in the garb of online delivery of liquor, some people are receiving orders and payments.

One Bhubaneswar resident has lodged a complaint with the police that he was duped of around Rs 1 lakh after he placed order for home delivery of liquor on a social networking site. A case has been registered in this regard at Mancheswar police station in the city. Similar allegations of fraud were also made from across the state.

"This is to clarify that government has permitted home delivery of liquor only through existing ON and OFF shops," it said adding that these India made foreign liquor (IMFL) retailers were directed to display their phone numbers in front of the outlets. Consumers can order liquor through those numbers directly from the retailers, the notice said.

The names of those agencies are available on the Odisha State Beverages Corporation Limited website, it said. Food delivery platforms Swiggy and Zomato are also taking orders for door step delivery of liquor.

As many as 394 liquor shops have participated in the home delivery across the state and a total of 9,868 litre of foreign liquor and 10,982.6 litre of beer were sold on Monday, when the scheme started, sources said. Khurda district has topped the order list with 1,203.14 litre of foreign liquor and 713 litre of beer on the first, they said.

